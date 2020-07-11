UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr 2 Kashmiri Youth In Kupwara

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 10:50 AM

Indian troops martyr 2 Kashmiri youth in Kupwara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district, Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a military operation in Handwara area of the district.

The operation continued till last reports came in.

Cordon and search operations by the troops are also going on in Bandipora, Pulwama, Rajouri and Kishtwar districts of the occupied territory.

On the other hand, Indian police arrested a youth from Hajin town in Bandipora district and dubbed him as an over-ground worker of a mujahid organization.

