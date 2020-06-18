UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr One More Kashmiri Youth In Pulwama

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 11:00 AM

Indian troops martyr one more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Indian troops, in Indian occupied Kashmir, in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district, Thursday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Pampore area of the district.

The operation continued till last reports came in.

The occupation authorities have sealed all entry and exit points of the area and suspended internet service in the district.

Meanwhile, the troops arrested a youth after raiding a hospital during a similar operation in Janglatmandi area of Islamabad town.

