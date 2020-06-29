UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr Three Kashmiri Youth In IOK

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 09:20 AM

Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district on Monday.

The youth were killed during cordon and search operation in Runipora area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

A senior Police Officer claimed that three Militants were killed in the gunfight. However, he said, the identity of their identity was yet to be ascertained.

The operation is going on, he added.

The authorities suspended mobile internet services and blocked all exit and entry points of the area.

