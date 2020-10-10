Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Kulgam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Chingam area of the district.

The operation was going on till the last reports came in.