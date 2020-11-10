UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr Two Youth In Shopian

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 10:00 AM

Indian troops martyr two youth in Shopian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Shopian district on Tuesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were killed by troops during a cordon and search operation in Kutpora area of the district.

An official told media that the youth were killed during an encounter triggered during a cordon and search operation jointly launched by Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force and police. The exchange of fire continued till filing of the report.

Indian authorities suspended internet service in Shopian and Kulgam districts.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

