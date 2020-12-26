UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyr Youth In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 11:20 AM

Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Shopian district, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Saturday.

The troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation in Kanigam area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Earlier, two Indian troops were injured in an attack in the same area. The operation continued till the last reports came in.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

