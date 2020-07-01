UrduPoint.com
Indian Troops Martyred 54 Kashmiris In June

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 11:30 AM

Indian troops martyred 54 Kashmiris in June

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred fifty-four Kashmiris including two young boys during the last month of June.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, Wednesday, these killings rendered two woman widowed and five children orphaned, Kashmir Media Service reported.

During the period, at least twenty nine persons were injured due to the use of brute force including firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian troops and police personnel on mourners and peaceful protesters in the territory.

Indian police and paramilitary personnel arrested eighty-two people including an aged woman and molested and disgraced three women during five hundred sixty seven cordon and search operations in different areas of the territory.

The troops and police personnel also destroyed or damaged twenty five residential houses and structures and also looted several houses in the month.

Meanwhile, Indian troops martyred 148 Kashmiris during violent cordon and search operations in last six months in occupied Kashmir.

