UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian TV Anchor's Arrest Sparks Outrage From Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

Indian TV anchor's arrest sparks outrage from government

Mumbai, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :A controversial Indian tv news anchor known for inflammatory right-wing rhetoric was arrested Wednesday in connection with the suicide of a designer who worked on his channel's offices, prompting outrage from Hindu nationalist government ministers.

The arrest of Arnab Goswami, a popular but polarising figure in the country's competitive news market, was broadcast live on Republic TV, the channel he co-founded.

Republic TV has been accused in the past of illegally rigging ratings by bribing people to watch the channel.

Mumbai police official Sudhir Anandrao Taware told AFP that Goswami's arrest was in connection with a suicide case from 2018.

Indian media said it concerned the death of an interior designer who had worked on a project for Goswami before apparently taking his own life.

Reports said a suicide note blamed the anchor and two others for not paying fees of 54 million rupees ($723,000).

Related Topics

India Police Suicide 2018 Market Media TV From Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE, Russia discuss financial, trade and investmen ..

1 minute ago

UAE, Malta discuss cultural cooperation

16 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Supreme Committee for Abu ..

46 minutes ago

Jati Umra’s narrative damages country, says Fird ..

54 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss sev ..

1 hour ago

Rahat Ali Khan reaches five million subscribes on ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.