Indian, US troops exercise near Sino-Indian border violates agreements: China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :A Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said on Wednesday that the joint military exercise between India and the US close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the China-India border violated the spirit of the agreements signed between India and China.

India and the United States carried out a joint military exercise near the Sino-Indian border control line, which violates the spirit of the 1993 and 1996 relevant agreements signed by China and India, Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing held here at the International Press Center (IPC).

As per media reports, Indian and US troops on Tuesday participated in a high-altitude training exercise in a cold mountainous terrain near India's disputed border with China.

The spokesperson said that the joint exercise did not serve the mutual trust between India and China, and added, China has already expressed concern to the Indian side.

The annual drills took place around Auli, a hill station in the northern state of Uttarakhand. The US troops came from the 2nd Brigade of the 11th Airborne Division, and their Indian counterparts were members of the army's Assam Regiment.