UrduPoint.com

Indian, US Troops Exercise Near Sino-Indian Border Violates Agreements: China

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Indian, US troops exercise near Sino-Indian border violates agreements: China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :A Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said on Wednesday that the joint military exercise between India and the US close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the China-India border violated the spirit of the agreements signed between India and China.

India and the United States carried out a joint military exercise near the Sino-Indian border control line, which violates the spirit of the 1993 and 1996 relevant agreements signed by China and India, Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing held here at the International Press Center (IPC).

As per media reports, Indian and US troops on Tuesday participated in a high-altitude training exercise in a cold mountainous terrain near India's disputed border with China.

The spokesperson said that the joint exercise did not serve the mutual trust between India and China, and added, China has already expressed concern to the Indian side.

The annual drills took place around Auli, a hill station in the northern state of Uttarakhand. The US troops came from the 2nd Brigade of the 11th Airborne Division, and their Indian counterparts were members of the army's Assam Regiment.

Related Topics

India Army Control Line China United States Border Media From

Recent Stories

COAS, CJCSC call on President Dr. Alvi at presiden ..

COAS, CJCSC call on President Dr. Alvi at president house

12 minutes ago
 Dr. Shehzadi Zammurd Awan: A distinguished writer ..

Dr. Shehzadi Zammurd Awan: A distinguished writer of women’s rights in Pakista ..

2 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

3 hours ago
 ‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorr ..

‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorrow,’ says Babar Azam

3 hours ago
 Pak vs Eng: Virus hit half of England squad ahead ..

Pak vs Eng: Virus hit half of England squad ahead of first Test match

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to de ..

Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to deepen bilateral cooperation

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.