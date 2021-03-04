UrduPoint.com
Indian Violations Of Human Rights In IIOJK Being Noticed Globally: Chinese Scholar

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 11:30 AM

BEIJING, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) ::The international community is now more aware of the fact that India has seriously violated human right in IIOJK as result of diplomatic efforts of Pakistan and many other countries in the world, said Cheng Xizhong, senior fellow of the Charhar Institute.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Cheng said, nowadays, through the diplomatic efforts of Pakistan and many other countries in the world, including the United Kingdom, the international community is now more aware of the fact that India has seriously violated human rights in IIOJK that evoked international condemnation.

Cheng Xizhong, who is also visiting professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law, said not only many Muslim countries in the middle East, but also many human rights organizations in world powers, including the United States, have begun to voice their strong support for the Kashmiri people's unremitting struggle for self-determination.

He said, there is an old Chinese saying that a just cause enjoys abundant support while an unjust cause finds little. I firmly believe that the Kashmiri people's struggle for self-determination will surely win the final victory.

It is an indisputable fact that India has seriously violated human rights in IIOJK. India has literally turned the Kashmir valley into a jail. It has imposed a lockdown and communication blackout in a bid to cut the valley from rest of the world. The basic human rights of the Kashmiris have been suspended.

Due to lockdown, people have been stranded inside their houses. Freedom of expression and the right to free speech has been curbed. Kashmiris even cannot practice their religion as the places of worship have been forcibly closed down before covid-19 crisis.

Of course, India will not admit the fact that it has seriously violated human rights in IIOJK. Therefore, I suggest that the best way is for international human rights organizations to dispatch people to have a look on the ground.

From time to time, the Pakistani government invites international non-governmental organizations and foreign diplomats to visit Pakistan controlled Kashmir.

However, In Indian occupied Kashmir, people are living in dire straits because of the Indian tyranny and atrocities. Here, I would like to ask: Does India dare to open IIOJK to the outside world and let international human rights organizations do some investigations? Cheng Xizhong said, in Azad Kashmir under Pakistan's administration, people enjoy a good and prosperous life. In recent years, many hydropower stations have been built under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The local people are using affordable clean energy. The construction of many infrastructures has driven the development of local economy, created a large number of employment opportunities, and constantly improved people's lives. Azad Kashmir is totally open to the outside world.

