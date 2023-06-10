Indian weather agency warns of Cyclone Biparjoy intensifying

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of Cyclone Biparjoy intensifying while moving north-northeastward over the next 24 hours before gradually turning to a north-northwestward direction in the following three days.

Gale wind speeds of 135-145 kmph are expected to increase, with heavy rains and strong winds predicted for the coastal regions of Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra.

Tithal Beach in Gujarat state has been closed until June 14 due to high waves and strong winds, with fishermen warned to avoid sea trips.

Although the possibility of storm affecting Gujarat is minimal, state Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has advised coastal districts to remain vigilant.

According to weather forecasts, Kerala state is expected to see widespread rain, thunder, and lightning in the next four days.