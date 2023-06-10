UrduPoint.com

Indian Weather Agency Warns Of Cyclone Biparjoy Intensifying

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Indian weather agency warns of Cyclone Biparjoy intensifying

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of Cyclone Biparjoy intensifying while moving north-northeastward over the next 24 hours before gradually turning to a north-northwestward direction in the following three days.

Gale wind speeds of 135-145 kmph are expected to increase, with heavy rains and strong winds predicted for the coastal regions of Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra.

Tithal Beach in Gujarat state has been closed until June 14 due to high waves and strong winds, with fishermen warned to avoid sea trips.

Although the possibility of storm affecting Gujarat is minimal, state Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has advised coastal districts to remain vigilant.

According to weather forecasts, Kerala state is expected to see widespread rain, thunder, and lightning in the next four days.

Related Topics

India Weather Storm Chief Minister June Rains

Recent Stories

Operation Gallant Knight 2 : ERC delegation briefe ..

Operation Gallant Knight 2 : ERC delegation briefed on humanitarian projects, vi ..

17 minutes ago
 Hina Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finl ..

Hina Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finland

1 hour ago
 More than 10,000 people celebrating Philippine com ..

More than 10,000 people celebrating Philippine community in country in presence ..

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister inaugurates online passport rene ..

Interior Minister inaugurates online passport renewal counter

2 hours ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre creates smart facility to ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre creates smart facility to develop and test new technolog ..

4 hours ago
 Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Gov ..

Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Governor officially takes office

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.