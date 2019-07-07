Indians pitcher Carrasco reveals he has leukemia

Washington, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco has revealed to a Dominican Republic broadcaster that he has leukemia, according to a posting Saturday on the Major League Baseball club's website.

The 32-year-old Venezuelan-born American right-hander told network CDN 37 he has leukemia, blood and bone marrow cancer, but said he would return from a leave of absence with the club at the end of July.

"At the end of May, they shut me down because they saw something wrong with my blood," Carrasco said. "The doctors got a little worried and they sent me for a blood test, another blood test. The blood levels were off, the platelets were really high.

"The following week, my wife and I went to the hospital and they told us I have leukemia.

That's one of the reasons why I'm not playing right now, but I'll be back at the end of July." That could mean Carrasco, the American League wins leader in 2017 with 18, returns with a developmental team in order to work his way back into top form before returning to the major league lineup.

The Indians had said only Carrasco, who became a US citizen in 2016, would be "stepping away from baseball activities to explore the optimal treatment and recovery options."Carrasco is in his 10th major league campaign, having spent his entire career with the Indians. He has an all-time record of 83-68 with a 3.78 earned-run average and 1,206 strikeouts.