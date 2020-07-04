UrduPoint.com
Indians To "determine Best Path Forward" For Nickname

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 09:00 AM

Indians to

Los Angeles, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :The Cleveland Indians, who removed the controversial Chief Wahoo logo from their uniforms in 2018, are seeking dialogue regarding their nickname amid renewed calls for social justice and civil rights in the US.

The Major League Baseball team issued a statement saying they will consult with "community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward." The move comes the same day the Washington Redskins football team said they are reviewing their moniker.

"We are committed to making a positive impact in our community and embrace our responsibility to advance social justice and equality," the Indians said on social media.

"Our organization fully recognizes our team name is among the most visible ways in which we connect with the community.

"We have had ongoing discussions organizationally on these issues. The recent unrest in our community and our country has only underscored the need for us to keep improving as an organization on issues of social justice.

"With that in mind, we are committed to engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward with regard to our team name." The team has been called the Indians since 1915. They were previously known as the Broncos, Blues and Naps.

Two years ago the Indians removed the grinning, red-faced mascot Chief Wahoo from their jerseys and ball caps. Chief Wahoo still adorns team merchandise on sale at the club's ballpark.

