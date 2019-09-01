UrduPoint.com
India's Action On Kashmir 'unacceptable': US Presidential Hopeful Bernie Sanders

Sun 01st September 2019

India's action on Kashmir 'unacceptable': US presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :US Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders told a huge gathering of Muslims Saturday night that he was "deeply concerned" about the situation in THE Indian Occupied Kashmir Kashmir and urged the US government to "speak out boldly" in support of a UN-backed peaceful resolution of the decades-old dispute that "respects the will of the Kashmiri people,'' according to media reports.

Speaking at the annual convention of the Islamic Society of North America in Houston in the US state of Texas, the 77-year-old leader termed India's move to annex occupied Kashmir "unacceptable".

Prime Minister Imran Khan also addressed the convention, attended by thousands of Muslims from across the United States, via video-link from Islamabad, and was greeted with thunderous applause as he appeared on a giant television screen.

In his remarks, Senator Sanders said, "I am also deeply concerned about the situation in Kashmir where the Indian government has revoked Kashmiri autonomy, cracked down on dissent and instituted a communications blackout." "The crackdown in the name of security is also denying the Kashmiri people access to medical care," he noted.

"Even many respected doctors in India have acknowledged that the Indian government-imposed restrictions on travel are threatening the life-saving care that patients need," he said.

"The communications blockade must be lifted immediately and the United States government must speak out boldly in support of international humanitarian law and in support of a UN-backed peaceful resolution that respects the will of the Kashmiri people," Sanders added.\867

