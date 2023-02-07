UrduPoint.com

India's Adani Enterprises Shares Rocket 20%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2023 | 01:30 PM

India's Adani Enterprises shares rocket 20%

Mumbai, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Shares in the flagship firm of troubled Indian conglomerate Adani rocketed as much as 20 percent on Tuesday, making up some of the huge slump suffered since last month.

The group owned by tycoon Gautam Adani lost around $120 billion in value after claims of accounting fraud were levelled by short-seller US investment group Hindenburg Research on January 24.

The slide has raised concerns about the group's ability to raise fresh financing to pay down its debts. It cancelled a share sale, and reportedly also a bond issue, last week.

But Adani said Monday it was repaying early loans worth $1.1 billion, in a move meant to reassure investors.

Adani Enterprises, the group's flagship firm, soared on Tuesday, with trading suspended three times as they went up 20 percent.

They pared back some of the gains after transactions resumed, but were still up by around 15 percent in late-morning trade.

Other group companies were mixed, with Adani Transmission and Adani Wilmar both limit-up five percent, and Adani Total Gas limit-down to the same extent.

Hindenburg accused Adani of "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme" in "the largest con in corporate history".

Adani artificially boosted the share prices of its units by funnelling money into the stocks through offshore tax havens, the document said.

Adani benefited from what it called a "decades-long pattern" of government leniency, and that "investors, journalists, citizens and even politicians have been afraid to speak out for fear of reprisal".

The company has rejected the claims as a "maliciously mischievous" reputational attack.

