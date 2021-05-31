Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :India's economy contracted 7.3 percent in 2020-21, official data showed Monday, its worst recession since independence as coronavirus lockdowns put millions out of work.

Asia's third-largest economy grew by 1.6 percent between January and March -- the fourth quarter of its fiscal year -- after exiting its first "technical recession" since 1947 following two successive quarters of contraction.