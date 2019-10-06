Visakhapatnam, India, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :India's spin king Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday joined Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan as the fastest bowler to 350 Test wickets in the first match against South Africa in Visakhapatnam.

The off-spinner bowled overnight batsman Theunis de Bruyn for 10 early in the morning session on day five to achieve the milestone in his 66th Test.

Muralitharan also took the same number of matches to claim 350 wickets.

The spin legend, now 47, retired in 2010 with 800 wickets.

The 33-year-old Ashwin, who returned to the Indian XI after playing against Australia last year, has claimed eight wickets so far in the first South Africa Test.

He had bagged his 27th five-wicket haul on Friday.

Earlier in November 2017, Ashwin became the fastest bowler to reach the milestone of 300 Test wickets. He broke Australian pace ace Dennis Lillee's record by achieving the feat in just 54 matches.