UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Capital Awakes To 'severe' Smog As Revellers Defy Cracker Ban

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 02:40 PM

India's capital awakes to 'severe' smog as revellers defy cracker ban

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Toxic smog blanketed India's capital early Sunday after firecrackers were set off throughout the night to mark the country's biggest annual festival Diwali despite a ban, further worsening the city's air quality levels.

India's environmental court had imposed a ban to stop millions of the explosives being lighted up to mark the Hindu Festival of Light, stressing that residents were already reeling from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the pollution crisis that arises every winter.

But the sound of firecrackers regularly was heard in the city of 20 million people late Saturday, and sporadically on Sunday.

"The overall air quality of Delhi is in the Severe category as of today morning," the state-run System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said Sunday.

"Significant local additional emissions (probably firecracker related) during yesterday night... build up stubble fire-related pollutant concentrations.

" But the meteorological body added that wind speeds in the capital were picking up on Sunday, helping to clear the choking air, while "isolated scattered rainfall" later in the day was also expected.

Delhi is infamous as having some of the world's dirtiest air, with cracker smoke mingling with car exhaust, factory emissions, construction dust and crop stubble burning from nearby states turning the winter air into a putrid grey-yellow.

Scientists have also been warning that this year's Diwali celebrations have increased health risks amid crowding at markets ahead of the festival, the cold and the air pollution, which studies have linked to increased coronavirus deaths.

The metropolis has been recording higher-than-usual daily rises in new cases, and reported 7,340 fresh infections late Saturday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to meet with national Home Minister Amit Shah later Sunday to ask for more beds to cope with the spike, local media reported.

Related Topics

India Delhi Weather Chief Minister World Car Sunday Market Media From Million Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia reports 22,572 new coronavirus cases in pas ..

31 minutes ago

UAE is bridge for communication between different ..

46 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials as non-residen ..

1 hour ago

Arab Parliament affirms its stand with Morocco to ..

3 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 53.7 million

3 hours ago

UAE re-affirms solidarity with Morocco in maintain ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.