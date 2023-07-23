NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) --:Indian capital Delhi's territory faces potential flood as the Yamuna River surpassed the danger mark once again on Sunday.

According to the Central Water Commission, the water level of the Yamuna River was recorded as 206.01 meters at 10:00 a.m. (local time) at Delhi Railway Bridge.

Officials attributed the increase in water level to the heavy discharge from the Hathnikund barrage in neighboring Haryana. Reports said over 200,000 cusecs of water were released from Haryana.

The water level is expected to increase further by evening, prompting evacuations in low-lying areas. Some areas might see flooding if the water level rises further.

The Delhi government is on high alert and ready for immediate evacuations.

The Yamuna River has been flooding parts of Delhi for over a week. The release of water from the Haryana barrage and monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh contributed to rising water levels.