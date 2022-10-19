UrduPoint.com

India's Congress Party Elects First Non-Gandhi Head In 24 Years: Media

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2022 | 02:30 PM

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :India's main opposition Congress party appointed on Wednesday its first leader not from the Gandhi dynasty in 24 years in an effort to reverse its slow decline, local media reports said.

Former minister Mallikarjun Kharge, 80, was elected by members to replace Sonia Gandhi as president of the once-mighty party, the reports said.

The Gandhi family is not related to India's independence icon Mahatma Gandhi, but descended from the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Nehru was the father of prime minister Indira Gandhi, assassinated in 1984. She was the mother of Rajiv Gandhi, killed by a suicide bomber in 1991.

Kharge, a veteran politician from southern Karnataka state, is widely believed to the have the backing of both Sonia and Rahul.

