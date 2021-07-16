UrduPoint.com
India's Coronavirus Cases Cross 31M

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 01:40 PM

India's coronavirus cases cross 31M

NEW DELHI, 16 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) -:The number of coronavirus cases in India surpassed 31 million Friday as the country registered nearly 39,000 new infections in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry, 38,949 new cases were recorded, taking the total to 31.02 million, while 542 more fatalities were registered, bringing the death toll to 412,531.

"India's active caseload is currently at 430,422. Active cases constitute 1.39% of total cases," said a statement from the ministry.

There has been an overall decline in cases and deaths in most parts of the country in the ongoing second wave of pandemic. Health experts have warned, however, that people not following COVID-19 guidelines is likely to trigger a spike in cases.

Over 390 million vaccine doses have been administered so far under a nationwide vaccination drive according to official figures. Many Indian cities, however, are reporting a shortage of vaccine supplies.

