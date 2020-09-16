UrduPoint.com
India's COVID-19 Cases Cross 5 Mln Mark, 1,290 Deaths Recorded In 24 Hours

Wed 16th September 2020

India's COVID-19 cases cross 5 mln mark, 1,290 deaths recorded in 24 hours

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :India Wednesday reported 1,290 deaths, so far the highest single-day spike in fatalities related to COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 82,066 because of the pandemic.

The infection tally across the country has crossed 5 million mark and reached 5,020,359.

According to the Federal health ministry, 90,123 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours.

"At present 995,933 cases are active and 3,942,360 have been discharged from the hospital," the ministry said.

The case fatality rate of the disease in India is 1.63 percent and 19.83 percent cases are active in the country.

The recovery rate, however, stands at 78.52 percent.

During the past week, the country recorded more than 90,000 new cases every day barring Tuesday.

In the entire country, Maharashtra remains the worst affected state by the pandemic with a tally of 10,97,856 cases. Over 37 percent of cumulative deaths reported so far in the country are from Maharashtra.

According to ministry, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh continue to report the highest number of active cases, accounting for close to 60 percent of the total cases in the country.

A sero-prevalance survey conducted in Indian capital in the first week of August has found that 30 percent or 79 of the 257 people who recovered from COVID-19 did not have antibodies against the virus, making them vulnerable to re-infection.

Meanwhile, the country's Drugs Controller General of India has revoked its earlier order of suspending any new recruitment for phase 2 and phase 3 trial, and has given permission to Serum Institute of India to resume the trials.

On Sunday India's federal health minister Harsh Vardhan said COVID-19 vaccine might be ready by the first quarter of next year.

"Several vaccine trials are going on in India. At present, we can't predict which one will emerge as the most effective. But by the first quarter of 2021, we will definitely know the results," Vardhan said.

"A vaccine expert group has been set up, which is overseeing the entire process. While the trial results get assessed, the manufacturers will be advised to begin mass-production so that no time is wasted."

