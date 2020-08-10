UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's COVID-19 Cases Reach 2,215,074, Deaths Rise To 44,386

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 02:20 PM

India's COVID-19 cases reach 2,215,074, deaths rise to 44,386

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 case tally rose to 2,215,074 and the number of deaths surged to 44,386, the data issued by the Federal health ministry said on Monday.

An increase of 62,064 new cases and 1,007 new deaths were recorded during the past 24 hours, the data revealed.

Monday is the eleventh consecutive day when a single-day spike of over 50,000 fresh cases has been recorded, and the fourth straight day when over 60,000 fresh cases are recorded in a single day.

According to ministry, presently 634,945 cases are active, while 1,535,743 patients have been successfully cured and subsequently discharged from hospitals.

The recent surge in the fresh COVID-19 cases is mainly attributed to ramping up of the samples testing across the country.

Meanwhile, data from India's top health research body - Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Monday said a total of 24,583,558 COVID-19 samples were tested so far, out of which 477,023 samples were tested on Sunday.

As per ICMR, the number of laboratories at present is 1,406, out of which 941 are in the government sector and 465 in the private sector.

Related Topics

India Sunday From Government Top

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Ecuador&#039;s President ..

7 minutes ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt moves resolution to PA for inclu ..

24 minutes ago

Five dead, 14 injured Chaman blast

33 minutes ago

‘I swear we never danced nor played any music at ..

2 hours ago

Kashmiri-Pakistani diaspora have played a critical ..

2 hours ago

AJK president, Hekmatyar terms Kashmir as deep wou ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.