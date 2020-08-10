NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 case tally rose to 2,215,074 and the number of deaths surged to 44,386, the data issued by the Federal health ministry said on Monday.

An increase of 62,064 new cases and 1,007 new deaths were recorded during the past 24 hours, the data revealed.

Monday is the eleventh consecutive day when a single-day spike of over 50,000 fresh cases has been recorded, and the fourth straight day when over 60,000 fresh cases are recorded in a single day.

According to ministry, presently 634,945 cases are active, while 1,535,743 patients have been successfully cured and subsequently discharged from hospitals.

The recent surge in the fresh COVID-19 cases is mainly attributed to ramping up of the samples testing across the country.

Meanwhile, data from India's top health research body - Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Monday said a total of 24,583,558 COVID-19 samples were tested so far, out of which 477,023 samples were tested on Sunday.

As per ICMR, the number of laboratories at present is 1,406, out of which 941 are in the government sector and 465 in the private sector.