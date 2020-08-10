BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEW DELHI -- India's COVID-19 case tally rose to 2,215,074 and the number of deaths surged to 44,386, the data issued by the Federal health ministry said on Monday.

An increase of 62,064 new cases and 1,007 new deaths were recorded during the past 24 hours, the data revealed.

Monday is the eleventh consecutive day when a single-day spike of over 50,000 fresh cases has been recorded, and the fourth straight day when over 60,000 fresh cases are recorded in a single day.

WASHINGTON -- At least one high school in the southern U.S. state of Georgia will temporarily move to online teaching on Monday, after dozens of students and school staffers tested positive for COVID-19 and hundreds were sent home to quarantine during the first week of classes in the state.

North Paulding High School in a suburb west of Atlanta, a major city in Georgia, will switch to online learning at least for Monday and Tuesday after at least six students and three staff members tested positive for the virus during the first week of in-person instruction starting on Aug.

3, local media reported.

WUHAN -- No new confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected cases of COVID-19 were reported in central China's Hubei Province Sunday, the provincial health commission said Monday.

By Sunday, Hubei still had four confirmed cases who arrived from overseas, as well as one asymptomatic case in the city of Yichang.

There were 312 close contacts still under medical observation in Hubei by Sunday.

BEIJING -- Chinese health authority said Monday that it received reports of 49 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Sunday, including 35 imported cases and 14 locally-transmitted ones.

All the 14 locally-transmitted cases were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

One new suspected COVID-19 case, which was imported from outside the mainland, was reported in Shanghai Municipality.