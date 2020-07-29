UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's COVID-19 Cases Surpass 1.5-million Mark

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

India's COVID-19 cases surpass 1.5-million mark

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 1.5 million-mark on Wednesday, reaching 1,531,669, the Federal health ministry said.

The ministry said 768 new deaths from COVID-19 and 48,513 positive cases were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 34,193 and total cases to 1,531,669.

According to officials, 988,029 people have so far been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 509,447," said the ministry.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed pledges to continue implementing ..

26 minutes ago

Corniche Hospital&#039;s staff becomes second fami ..

26 minutes ago

ADCB reports net profit of AED1.436 billion in H2- ..

41 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two remote meetings of E ..

41 minutes ago

India ends night curfew

56 minutes ago

DCD announces final results of &#039;life after co ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.