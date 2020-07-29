(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 1.5 million-mark on Wednesday, reaching 1,531,669, the Federal health ministry said.

The ministry said 768 new deaths from COVID-19 and 48,513 positive cases were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 34,193 and total cases to 1,531,669.

According to officials, 988,029 people have so far been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 509,447," said the ministry.