India's COVID-19 Cases Top 2.6 Million

Mon 17th August 2020 | 12:20 PM

India's COVID-19 cases top 2.6 million

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :India registered 57,981 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, crossing the 2.6 million mark, the Ministry of Health said early Monday.

The nation's infection tally now stands at 2,647,663.

The death toll has reached 51,045, with 961 new fatalities in the past 24 hours. The country has the fourth-highest death toll in the world.

India is the third-most affected country in the world after the US and Brazil. In the last seven days, however, it has added more cases on average compared to those two countries.

Over 1,862,258 coronavirus patients have been cured and discharged so far, the ministry said in its statement.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said over 30 million samples have been tested for the coronavirus until Aug. 16, out of which 731,697 samples were tested on Sunday.

The eastern state of Bihar is the eighth state in India to have crossed the grim figure of 100,000 coronavirus cases. But Maharashtra, with 595,865 cases, remains the worst-affected state in the country.

