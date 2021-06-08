NEW DELHI, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :-- India's COVID-19 death toll surpassed the 350,000-mark, reaching 351,309 on Tuesday, confirmed the country's health ministry.

As many as 2,123 people died due to the pandemic during the past 24 hours.

Besides, 86,498 new COVID-19 cases were registered since Monday morning, taking the total tally to 28,996,473.

This is the lowest single-day spike in more than two months. "India reports less than 100,000 daily new cases after 63 days, with 86,498 new cases reported in last 24 hours which is lowest in 66 days," said the Federal health ministry in a statement on Tuesday.

It seems that the deadly second wave that gripped the nation from the first week of April, has subsided after peaking to over 400,000 cases and over 4,000 deaths in 24 hours for several days in April-May.

Most cities, including capital Delhi, are witnessing a lesser number of single-day spikes compared to three months ago.

Delhi reported only 231 cases on Monday, which is lowest since March 2. The national capital was one of the worst-hit places in India, as the single day spike reached over 28,000 in May.

Delhi, which recorded only 36 deaths on Monday, had recorded one of the highest COVID Death Rates (CFR), of 2.9 percent, among all Indian states, and more than double the national average during May.

The number of those who recovered from the pandemic continues to outnumber the daily new cases, for the 26th consecutive day on Tuesday. "Testing capacity substantially ramped up as 368 million tests total conducted, even as 236.1 million vaccine doses administered so far," added the federal health ministry statement.

There are still 1,303,702 active cases in the country, with a decrease of 97,907 cases in the past 24 hours. The number of daily active cases has been on the decline over the past few days, after a continuous surge since mid-April.