NEW DELHI, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :India's death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 400,000 on Friday, said the health ministry.

As many as 853 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the country's death toll to 400,312.

Besides, 46,617 new cases were recorded since Thursday morning, taking the total tally to 30,458,251.

Currently there are 509,637 active cases in the country, with a decrease of 13,620 during the period.

Since the pandemic hit the country, a total of 29,548,302 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, with 59,384 of them discharged during the past 24 hours.