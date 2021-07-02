UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's COVID-19 Death Toll Crosses 400,000

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 11:20 AM

India's COVID-19 death toll crosses 400,000

NEW DELHI, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :India's death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 400,000 on Friday, said the health ministry.

As many as 853 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the country's death toll to 400,312.

Besides, 46,617 new cases were recorded since Thursday morning, taking the total tally to 30,458,251.

Currently there are 509,637 active cases in the country, with a decrease of 13,620 during the period.

Since the pandemic hit the country, a total of 29,548,302 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, with 59,384 of them discharged during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Died From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 2, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

17th Liwa Date Festival to start July 15

11 hours ago

Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa Global Aw ..

12 hours ago

UAE re-elected member of Executive Council of Arab ..

12 hours ago

Revenue collection witnesses historic 18% growth, ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.