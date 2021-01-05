(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, Jan. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,356,844 on Tuesday as 16,375 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the Federal health ministry.

According to the data, the death toll mounted to 149,850 as 201 COVID-19 patients died since Monday morning.

There are still 231,036 active cases in the country, while 9,975,958 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country as over 170 million tests have been conducted so far.

As many as 176,531,997 tests had been conducted till Monday, out of which 896,236 tests were conducted on Monday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday.

Delhi, which has been one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country, has been witnessing a downward trend over the past few days. As many as 384 new cases and 12 deaths were registered in the national capital through Monday. The new cases per day in the national capital are said to be the lowest in over seven months.

So far as many as 10,597 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed the Delhi's health department.