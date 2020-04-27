UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises To 872 As Total Cases Reach 27,892

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:50 AM

India's COVID-19 death toll rises to 872 as total cases reach 27,892

INEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :India's Federal health ministry Monday morning said 46 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 975 positive cases were reported since last evening across the country, taking the number of deaths to 872 and total cases to 27,892.

"As on 8:00 a.m. (local time), today 872 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country," reads information released by the ministry.

According to ministry officials, so far 6,185 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 20,835," reads the information.

Monday marks the 34th straight day of ongoing lockdown across the country announced by the government to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of the states through video conference on the way ahead in the fight against the novel coronavirus, amid indications that the discussions could also focus on a graded exit from the ongoing lockdown.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OIC Welcomes Ceasefire Extension Announcement by J ..

31 minutes ago

Over 3 in 5 (65%) Pakistanis are in favor of the g ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Customs resolves 61 IPR disputes, valued Dh8 ..

35 minutes ago

Former stars to inspire current cricketers via vid ..

41 minutes ago

Punjab Government Launches “Taleem Ghar” App f ..

50 minutes ago

Egypt seeks aid from IMF amid virus-inflicted down ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.