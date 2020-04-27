INEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :India's Federal health ministry Monday morning said 46 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 975 positive cases were reported since last evening across the country, taking the number of deaths to 872 and total cases to 27,892.

"As on 8:00 a.m. (local time), today 872 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country," reads information released by the ministry.

According to ministry officials, so far 6,185 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 20,835," reads the information.

Monday marks the 34th straight day of ongoing lockdown across the country announced by the government to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of the states through video conference on the way ahead in the fight against the novel coronavirus, amid indications that the discussions could also focus on a graded exit from the ongoing lockdown.