India's COVID-19 Deaths Surpass 500,000

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2022 | 12:40 PM

NEW DELHI, Feb. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) --:India's COVID-19 deaths surpassed 500,000, and the total tally of infections rose to 41,952,712 on Friday with 149,394 new cases registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

The health ministry data showed 1,072 new deaths due to the pandemic reported since Thursday morning took the total death toll to 500,055.

There are currently 1,435,569 active COVID-19 cases in the country, a fall of 98,352 recorded during the past 24 hours.

A total of 40,017,088 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far in the South Asian country, including 246,674 newly registered recoveries.

