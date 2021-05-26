NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally crossed 27 million on Wednesday with 208,921 new cases added during the past 24 hours, said the Federal health ministry.

Besides, as many as 4,157 deaths since Tuesday morning took the death toll to 311,388.

There are still 2,495,591 active cases in the country. The number of daily active cases has been on the decline over the past few days, after a continuous surge since mid-April.

A total of 24,350,816 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far across the country, according to the ministry