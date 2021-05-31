(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally surpassed the 28 million-mark on Monday, reaching 28,047,534 with 152,734 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, said the Federal health ministry.

The daily spike of new cases has been falling over the past couple of weeks.

Besides, as many as 3,128 deaths since Sunday morning took the overall death toll to 329,100.

There are still 2,026,092 active cases in the country, as there was a decrease of 88,416 cases in the past 24 hours. The number of daily active cases has been on the decline over the past few days, after a continuous surge since mid-April.

A total of 25,692,342 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far across the country, showed the latest data from the federal health ministry.