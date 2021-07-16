(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,026,829 on Friday as 38,949 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, showed the Federal health ministry's latest data.

Another 542 deaths were recorded since Thursday morning, taking the total death toll to 412,531.

There are still 430,422 active cases in the country, down 1,619 during the past 24 hours.

A total of 30,183,876 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 40,026 were discharged during the past 24 hours.