NEW DELHI, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,769,523, as the death toll rose to 66,333 on Wednesday, showed the latest data released by the Federal health ministry.

As many as 78,357 new cases and 1,045 deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours across the country.

There are still 801,282 active cases across the country, while 2,901,908 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 44,337,201 had been tested till Tuesday while 1,012,367 tests were conducted on Tuesday alone.

This was the fourth occasion in the country when more than one million samples were tested in a single day.

India entered the Unlock 4 with effect from Tuesday. Fresh guidelines to be followed during Unlock 4 were issued last Saturday.

According to the new guidelines announced, schools will remain shut through September, though students of 9-12 grades have been allowed to go to school.

Metro Rail services would be allowed to start from Sept. 7 in a graded manner, and public functions, or other congregations, would be allowed with a ceiling of 100 persons from Sept. 21.