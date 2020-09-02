UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's COVID-19 Tally Nears 3.8 Million, Total Deaths 66,333

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 02:20 PM

India's COVID-19 tally nears 3.8 million, total deaths 66,333

NEW DELHI, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,769,523, as the death toll rose to 66,333 on Wednesday, showed the latest data released by the Federal health ministry.

As many as 78,357 new cases and 1,045 deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours across the country.

There are still 801,282 active cases across the country, while 2,901,908 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 44,337,201 had been tested till Tuesday while 1,012,367 tests were conducted on Tuesday alone.

This was the fourth occasion in the country when more than one million samples were tested in a single day.

India entered the Unlock 4 with effect from Tuesday. Fresh guidelines to be followed during Unlock 4 were issued last Saturday.

According to the new guidelines announced, schools will remain shut through September, though students of 9-12 grades have been allowed to go to school.

Metro Rail services would be allowed to start from Sept. 7 in a graded manner, and public functions, or other congregations, would be allowed with a ceiling of 100 persons from Sept. 21.

Related Topics

India September From Million

Recent Stories

Govt agrees to revive rates of five-zero rated ind ..

14 minutes ago

England should definitely tour Pakistan in future, ..

53 minutes ago

ADEK launches ‘42 Abu Dhabi’ coding school, op ..

53 minutes ago

PM to visit Karachi on Friday, says Shibli Faraz

1 hour ago

Liquor Case: NAB DG says Punjab CM couldn’t answ ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Crown Prince meets US President Advisor Kush ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.