NEW DELHI, Dec. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,224,303 on Tuesday as 16,432 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the Federal health ministry.

Sunday was the first time in six months when the number of new cases had fallen below the 20,000-mark. The latest tally is said to be the lowest since June 24.

According to the data, the death toll mounted to 148,153 as 252 COVID-19 patients died since Sunday morning.

There are still 268,581 active cases in the country, while 9,807,569 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment.

Sunday was also the first time in several months when the total active caseload had fallen below 280,000.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country as nearly 170 million tests have been conducted.

As many as 169,801,749 tests were conducted till Monday, out of which 983,695 tests were conducted on Monday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday.