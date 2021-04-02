UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 12,303,131 With Over 81,000 New Cases

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 12:00 PM

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 12,303,131 with over 81,000 new cases

NEW DELHI, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :India's COVID tally rose to 12,303,131 on Friday, as 81,466 new cases were reported from across the country, according to the latest figures released by Federal health ministry.

Besides, 469 deaths were reported since Thursday morning took the death toll to 163,396.

There are still 614,696 active cases in the country, while 11,525,039 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Sugar disappears from most of the markets followin ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 5, 234 new cases of COVID-19 over ..

46 minutes ago

MoU signed for free and quality education to child ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 2, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Police arrest international drug lord

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.