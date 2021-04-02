NEW DELHI, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :India's COVID tally rose to 12,303,131 on Friday, as 81,466 new cases were reported from across the country, according to the latest figures released by Federal health ministry.

Besides, 469 deaths were reported since Thursday morning took the death toll to 163,396.

There are still 614,696 active cases in the country, while 11,525,039 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment.