India's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 12,686,049

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 11:50 AM

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 12,686,049

New Delhi,April 6. (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally reached 12,686,049 on Tuesday, with 96,982 new cases registered across the country in past 24 hours.

With 446 deaths since Monday morning, the death toll stood at 165,547.

The country's highest single-day spike in cases of 103,558 was reported on Monday.

There are still 788,223 active cases in the country, while 11,732,279 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment.

There was an increase of 46,393 active cases during the past 24 hours, out of which maximum cases were reported from the southwestern state of Maharashtra.

The number of daily active cases has been on the rise over the past few days.

