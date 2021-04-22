NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally reached 15,930,965 on Thursday as a record single day spike of 314,835 new cases was recorded in the country.

This is the first time when over 300,000 cases were registered in a single day.

According to the figures released by the health ministry, as many as 2,104 deaths took place in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 184,657.

There are still a total of 2,291,428 active cases in the country, with an increase of 133,890 active cases through Wednesday, as 13,454,880 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far across the country.

The COVID-19 figures continue to peak in the country every day, and the Federal government has ruled out imposing a complete lockdown to contain the worsening situation.

While some school exams are cancelled, others have been postponed in the wake of COVID-19 situation. The capital Delhi has been put under a week-long lockdown till April 26.

The number of daily cases has been on the rise over the past few weeks. In January the number of daily cases in the country came down to below-10,000.

India kicked off a nationwide vaccination drive on Jan. 16. So far over 132 million vaccination doses (132,330,644) have been administered to the people across the country.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities, as over 272 million tests have been conducted so far.