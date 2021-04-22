UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 15,930,965 With Single Day Spike Of Over 300,000 Cases

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 10:40 AM

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 15,930,965 with single day spike of over 300,000 cases

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally reached 15,930,965 on Thursday as a record single day spike of 314,835 new cases was recorded in the country.

This is the first time when over 300,000 cases were registered in a single day.

According to the figures released by the health ministry, as many as 2,104 deaths took place in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 184,657.

There are still a total of 2,291,428 active cases in the country, with an increase of 133,890 active cases through Wednesday, as 13,454,880 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far across the country.

The COVID-19 figures continue to peak in the country every day, and the Federal government has ruled out imposing a complete lockdown to contain the worsening situation.

While some school exams are cancelled, others have been postponed in the wake of COVID-19 situation. The capital Delhi has been put under a week-long lockdown till April 26.

The number of daily cases has been on the rise over the past few weeks. In January the number of daily cases in the country came down to below-10,000.

India kicked off a nationwide vaccination drive on Jan. 16. So far over 132 million vaccination doses (132,330,644) have been administered to the people across the country.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities, as over 272 million tests have been conducted so far.

Related Topics

Delhi January April From Government Million

Recent Stories

Iran-Pakistan trade will play a practical role in ..

11 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed attends 1st virtual MoI Ramadan cou ..

7 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme enters 27th ..

9 hours ago

Ministry of Health obtains GC-Mark Certification i ..

9 hours ago

Etihad Airways continues industry leading research ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.