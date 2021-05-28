UrduPoint.com
India's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 27,555,457 As Daily Spike Falls Below 200,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 10:50 AM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally reached 27,555,457 on Friday, with 186,364 new cases added during the past 24 hours, said the Federal health ministry.

This is said to be the lowest tally in over one and a half months.

Besides, as many as 3,660 deaths since Thursday morning took the death toll to 318,895.

There are still 2,343,152 active cases in the country, as there was a decrease of 76,755 cases in the past 24 hours. The number of daily active cases has been on the decline over the past few days, after a continuous surge since mid-April.

A total of 24,893,410 people has been cured and discharged from hospitals so far across the country, showed the latest data from the federal health ministry.

A total of 2,919,699 vaccine doses were given on Thursday alone.

Presently the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination is going on, covering all people aged 18 years and above. Though, an acute shortage of vaccines is being felt across the country.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, as over 339 million tests have been conducted so far.

