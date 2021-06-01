UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 28,175,044 With 127,510 New Cases

Sumaira FH 39 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 11:20 AM

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 28,175,044 with 127,510 new cases

NEW DELHI, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 28,175,044 on Tuesday with 127,510 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, said the Federal health ministry.

The daily spike of new cases has been falling over the past couple of weeks. The cases registered in a day have fallen to the lowest level in nearly two months.

Besides, 2,795 deaths were reported since Sunday morning, taking the death toll to 331,895.

There are still 1,895,520 active cases in the country with a decrease of 130,572 in the past 24 hours. The number of daily active cases has been on the decline over the past few days, after a continuous surge since mid-April.

A total of 25,947,629 people has been cured and discharged from hospitals across the country, showed the latest data from the federal health ministry.

India kicked off a nationwide vaccination drive in January, and so far over 216 million vaccination doses have been administered across the country, and 2,780,058 doses were given on Monday alone.

Presently the third phase of vaccination is going on, covering all people aged 18 years and above. However, an acute shortage of vaccines is being seen across the country.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up testing facilities across the country, as 346,792,257 tests were conducted till Monday, out of which 1,925,374 tests were conducted on Monday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday.

Three types of vaccines are being administered to the people in India, including Covishield, Covaxin and Russia-made Sputnik-V.

Related Topics

India Shortage January Sunday All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports less than 2,000 Covid-19 cases fo ..

14 minutes ago

PM likely to visit Ziarat today

23 minutes ago

Local Press: New drug to boost fight against virus ..

1 hour ago

India reports 127,510 new COVID-19 infections, 2,7 ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Liquid assets up to AED486.58 bn in Q1&#039;21:Cen ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.