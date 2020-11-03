UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 8,267,623

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 02:10 PM

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 8,267,623

NEW DELHI, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally reached 8,267,623 on Tuesday as 38,310 new cases were detected across the country in the past 24 hours, said latest data released by the Federal health ministry.

With 490 deaths since Monday morning, the total death toll in the country due to the pandemic reached 123,097, added the ministry's data.

Still there are 541,405 active COVID-19 cases in the country, while 7,603,121 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far.

The Indian government's focus has been on ramping up COVID-19 testing facilities across the length and breadth of the country.

Till Monday a total of 111,789,350 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country, out of which 1,046,247 tests were conducted on Monday alone, the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) showed on Tuesday.

The capital city Delhi has been witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases over the past few days. According to media reports, fresh cases have been on the rise in Delhi over the past two weeks as compared to the previous 14 days.

In the last two weeks Delhi registered as many as 59,199 new COVID-19 cases.

Related Topics

India Delhi Media From Government

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $35.89 a barrel M ..

1 minute ago

Realme launches 2 + 4 new products counting 7 Pro ..

6 minutes ago

Punjab CM spent resources in under-developed areas ..

37 minutes ago

SHUAA pays off 2017 $100 million bond

46 minutes ago

Mansoor Bin Mohammed: Dubai Sports Council will co ..

1 hour ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials of Sudan Permane ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.