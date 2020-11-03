NEW DELHI, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally reached 8,267,623 on Tuesday as 38,310 new cases were detected across the country in the past 24 hours, said latest data released by the Federal health ministry.

With 490 deaths since Monday morning, the total death toll in the country due to the pandemic reached 123,097, added the ministry's data.

Still there are 541,405 active COVID-19 cases in the country, while 7,603,121 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far.

The Indian government's focus has been on ramping up COVID-19 testing facilities across the length and breadth of the country.

Till Monday a total of 111,789,350 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country, out of which 1,046,247 tests were conducted on Monday alone, the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) showed on Tuesday.

The capital city Delhi has been witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases over the past few days. According to media reports, fresh cases have been on the rise in Delhi over the past two weeks as compared to the previous 14 days.

In the last two weeks Delhi registered as many as 59,199 new COVID-19 cases.