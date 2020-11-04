UrduPoint.com
India's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 8,313,876

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 11:50 AM

NEW DELHI, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally reached 8,313,876 on Wednesday, as 46,253 new cases were detected across the country, according to latest data released by the Federal health ministry.

With 514 deaths since Tuesday morning, the total death toll in the country due to the pandemic reached 123,611, the ministry's data showed.

Still there are 533,787 active COVID-19 cases in the country, while 7,656,478 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far.

Indian government's focus has been on ramping up COVID-19 testing facilities across the length and breadth of the country.

Till Tuesday a total of 112,998,959 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country, out of which 1,209,609 tests were conducted on Tuesday alone, the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) showed on Wednesday.

The capital city Delhi has been witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases over the past few days. This is being termed as the third COVID-19 wave in Delhi. The federal health ministry's data revealed that with 3,067 new cases in the past 24 hours, the total active cases went up to 36,375 in Delhi.

The total count of cases in the capital crossed the 400,000 mark on Tuesday.

