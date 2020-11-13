NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally reached 8,728,795 on Friday as 44,879 new cases were registered across the country in the past 24 hours, said the latest data released by the health ministry.

With 547 deaths since Thursday morning, the death toll in the country due to the pandemic reached 128,668, showed the ministry's data.

Still there are 484,547 active COVID-19 cases in the country, while 8,115,580 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far.

On Wednesday the number of active cases in the country had come down to below 500,000-mark. It was also the first time when the number of people cured and discharged from hospitals crossed the 8 million-mark.

Despite regular COVID-19 warnings and regulations from the government to the people to maintain social distancing and wear face masks, huge crowds were seen in market areas amid the ongoing festive season.

The festival of lights Diwali is to be celebrated on Saturday. This year strict ban has been imposed across the country on the bursting of fire-crackers in a bid to control both the rising air pollution levels and the COVID-19 cases.

The Indian government has been focusing on ramping up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country.

Till Thursday a total of 123,101,739 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country, out of which 1,139,230 tests were conducted on Thursday alone, revealed the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday.