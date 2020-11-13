UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 8,728,795

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 11:50 AM

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 8,728,795

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally reached 8,728,795 on Friday as 44,879 new cases were registered across the country in the past 24 hours, said the latest data released by the health ministry.

With 547 deaths since Thursday morning, the death toll in the country due to the pandemic reached 128,668, showed the ministry's data.

Still there are 484,547 active COVID-19 cases in the country, while 8,115,580 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far.

On Wednesday the number of active cases in the country had come down to below 500,000-mark. It was also the first time when the number of people cured and discharged from hospitals crossed the 8 million-mark.

Despite regular COVID-19 warnings and regulations from the government to the people to maintain social distancing and wear face masks, huge crowds were seen in market areas amid the ongoing festive season.

The festival of lights Diwali is to be celebrated on Saturday. This year strict ban has been imposed across the country on the bursting of fire-crackers in a bid to control both the rising air pollution levels and the COVID-19 cases.

The Indian government has been focusing on ramping up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country.

Till Thursday a total of 123,101,739 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country, out of which 1,139,230 tests were conducted on Thursday alone, revealed the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday.

Related Topics

India Market From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan records 37 more deaths due to Covid-19 in ..

4 minutes ago

Karachi Arts Council holds “condolence meeting i ..

4 minutes ago

Citizen martyred in unprovoked firing by Indian Ar ..

16 minutes ago

Emirates Group announces half-year performance for ..

23 minutes ago

Disunity harmful for Kashmir cause: AJK president

27 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 13, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.