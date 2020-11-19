NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally reached 8,958,483 on Thursday as 45,576 new cases were registered across the country in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the Federal health ministry.

With 585 deaths since Wednesday morning, the total death toll in the country due to the pandemic mounted to 131,578.

There are currently 443,303 active COVID-19 cases in the country, while 8,383,602 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far.

The Indian government's focus has been on ramping up COVID-19 testing facilities.

Till Wednesday a total of 128,508,389 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country, out of which 1,028,203 tests were conducted on Wednesday alone, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday.

In the wake of the recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the Indian capital city, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an all-party meeting on Thursday to discuss the situation.

On Wednesday, in a bid to ensure social distancing and other anti-COVID-19 norms, the Delhi High Court denied permission to organize community programmes on the occasion of the Chhath Puja celebrations in the capital city.

The annual Chhath Puja festival is celebrated by nearly six million people staying in Delhi but hailing from eastern states like Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Besides, the number of guests in wedding ceremonies has been restricted to 50, against the earlier 200, so as to minimize public gatherings amid rising cases in the capital city.