India's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 9,884,100 As Delhi's Death Toll Crosses 10,000

NEW DELHI, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally reached 9,884,100 on Monday even as 27,071 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, the latest data from the Federal health ministry showed.

According to the data, the death toll mounted to 143,355 as 336 COVID-19 patients died since Sunday morning.

Delhi has been one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country. As many as 1984 new cases and 33 deaths were registered in the national capital during the past 24 hours. The total death toll in the national capital crossed the 10,000-mark, reaching 10,014, even as there have been a total of 607,454 cases here.

There are still 352,586 active cases in the country, while 9,388,159 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment, the ministry's latest data showed.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, even as more than 150 million tests have been conducted.

Till Sunday a total of 154,566,990 tests were conducted, out of which 855,157 tests were conducted on Sunday alone, said the figures released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday.

Due to the continued spell of COVID-19 pandemic, the country's Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has decided to continue the suspension of international flights till the year-end.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that a COVID-19 vaccine could be ready in a few weeks from now, and that efforts were being made towards developing a perfect network for its distribution among the countrymen once the vaccine was ready.

