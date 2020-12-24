UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 10,123,778

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 12:00 PM

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 10,123,778

NEW DELHI, Dec. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,123,778 on Thursday as 24,712 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the Federal health ministry.

According to the data, the death toll mounted to 146,756 with 312 more deaths.

There are still 283,849 active cases in the country, while 9,693,173 people have been discharged from hospitals after medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, as more than 160 million tests have been conducted.

As many as 165,308,366 tests were conducted till Wednesday, out of which 1,039,645 tests were conducted on Wednesday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday.

Delhi has been one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country. As many as 871 new cases and 18 deaths were registered in the national capital through Wednesday.

So far, 10,347 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed Delhi's health department.

Related Topics

India Delhi Died From Government Million

Recent Stories

Experience OPPOâ€™s 1 Hour Flash Fix with Asim Azh ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan records 111 more deaths due to COVID-19

39 minutes ago

India announces 24,712 new coronavirus infections

46 minutes ago

UAE Press: Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine rollout timely ..

1 hour ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 78.23 million

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 24 December 2020

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.