NEW DELHI, Dec. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,207,871 on Monday, as 20,021 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, the latest data from the Federal health ministry showed.

Sunday was the first time in six months when the number of new cases had fallen below the 20,000-mark.

According to the data, the death toll mounted to 147,901 as 279 COVID-19 patients died since Sunday morning.

There are still 277,301 active cases in the country, while 9,782,669 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment. Sunday was also the first time in several months when the total Active Caseload had fallen below 280,000.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, even as more than 160 million tests have been conducted.

As many as 168,818,054 tests were conducted till Sunday, out of which 715,397 tests were conducted on Sunday alone, according to the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday.

Delhi has been one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country. As many as 757 new cases and 16 deaths were registered in the national capital through Sunday.So far as many as 10,453 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, the Delhi's health department confirmed.