UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 10,207,871

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 10:20 AM

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 10,207,871

NEW DELHI, Dec. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,207,871 on Monday, as 20,021 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, the latest data from the Federal health ministry showed.

Sunday was the first time in six months when the number of new cases had fallen below the 20,000-mark.

According to the data, the death toll mounted to 147,901 as 279 COVID-19 patients died since Sunday morning.

There are still 277,301 active cases in the country, while 9,782,669 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment. Sunday was also the first time in several months when the total Active Caseload had fallen below 280,000.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, even as more than 160 million tests have been conducted.

As many as 168,818,054 tests were conducted till Sunday, out of which 715,397 tests were conducted on Sunday alone, according to the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday.

Delhi has been one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country. As many as 757 new cases and 16 deaths were registered in the national capital through Sunday.So far as many as 10,453 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, the Delhi's health department confirmed.

Related Topics

India Delhi Died Sunday From Government Million

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 28 December 2020

9 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

60 minutes ago

Five-day weather forecast

9 hours ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi issues resolution to form ‘Gover ..

10 hours ago

Armed Forces training centres receive 14th batch o ..

10 hours ago

Mansoor bin Mohammed welcomes participants to Duba ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.