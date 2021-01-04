UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 10,340,469

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 10:40 AM

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 10,340,469

NEW DELHI, Jan. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,340,469 on Monday as 16,504 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the Federal health ministry.

According to the data, the death toll mounted to 149,649 as 214 COVID-19 patients died since Sunday morning.

There are still 243,953 active cases in the country, while 9,946,867 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, as over 170 million tests have been conducted so far.

As many as 175,635,761 tests were conducted till Sunday, out of which 735,978 tests were conducted on Sunday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday.

Delhi, which has been one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country, has been witnessing a downward trend over the past few days. As many as 424 new cases and 14 deaths were registered in the national capital through Sunday.

So far as many as 10,585 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed the Delhi's health department.

Related Topics

India Delhi Died Sunday From Government Million

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 4 January 2021

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Saad I bin Abdulrahma ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah turned challenges of 2020 into achievement ..

10 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns Niger terror attacks

11 hours ago

Flydubai resumes flights to Saudi Arabia

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.