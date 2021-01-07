UrduPoint.com
India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 10,395,278 With 20,346 New Cases

NEW DELHI, Jan. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,395,278 on Thursday as 20,346 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the health ministry.

According to the data, the death toll mounted to 150,336 as 222 COVID-19 patients died since Wednesday morning.

There are still 228,083 active cases in the country, while 10,016,859 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment.

As many as 178,400,995 tests have been conducted till Wednesday, out of which 937,590 tests were conducted on Wednesday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday.

Delhi, which has been one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country, has been witnessing a downward trend over the past few days. As many as 654 new cases and 16 deaths were registered in the national capital through Wednesday.

So far, 10,625 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed the Delhi's health department.

